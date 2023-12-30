Snow showers as we start the new year!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The mountain counties saw snow accumulations yesterday night and today, and we’re tracking more snow showers on New Year’s Day. Find out the timing and impacts, as well as what the first workweek of 2024 will be like, in the video above!

A low-pressure system brought snow showers into the mountain counties of North-Central West Virginia yesterday night into this Saturday, but they should dissipate tonight, leaving behind cloudy skies and lows in the upper-20s in the mountains and the 30s in the lowlands. Then tomorrow will end the year 2023 on a gray, chilly note, with highs in the upper-30s and cloudy skies.

Tomorrow night into Monday, a low-pressure system from Canada will bring cool air and moisture down into West Virginia, resulting in snow showers in the mountain counties. The snow flurries and showers will continue throughout the day in the mountains, leading to snow accumulation. It’s not until Monday night that any leftover snow showers die out, and by that time, expect trace amounts of snow in the lowlands and 1″ to 3″ in the mountain counties. This may mean slick spots on some roads, so keep that in mind if heading out on New Year’s Day. Thereafter, our next opportunity for snow showers will come on Thursday, but there is uncertainty regarding snow totals, so we can’t give those out yet. All the while, most of next week will be partly cloudy and dry, with highs in the upper-30s to low-40s, around average for early January. In short, we’ll start the new year with snow showers and the rest of the week should be chilly and clear.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 44.

Monday: In the lowlands, expect snow showers in the morning and cloudy skies, with a few flurries, in the afternoon. The mountains will see snow flurries and showers throughout much of the day. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 38.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 42.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.