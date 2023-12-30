WATCH | Accused slasher released from hospital

Percy Woody, the man accused of stabbing three people at a fast food restaurant and another...
Percy Woody, the man accused of stabbing three people at a fast food restaurant and another person outside of a home on Roosevelt Road, has been released from the hospital.(Adriana Doria/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton and Adriana Doria
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The man accused of brutally slasher three people at a fast food restaurant, and a fourth outside of a home, on Wednesday has been released from the hospital.

Percy Woody was working at the McDonald’s in Kanawha City, when police he attacked two other employees and a customer.

Police say he later stabbed another victim at random outside of a home on Roosevelt Avenue.

Woody was released from the hospital on Saturday and taken into Charleston Police custody Saturday afternoon.

Our cameras were there as officers took him into Charleston Police Headquarters.

You can watch that video above.

Woody is expected to be arraigned on Saturday evening in Kanawha County Magistrate Court and is expected to face malicious wounding charges.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVU Medicine Emergency RapidCare Entrance
WVU Medicine urges public to avoid it’s emergency facilities
Futurecast showing conditions at 6 AM, December 30, 2023.
Tracking snow showers for tomorrow and New Year’s
Police lights
Healthnet transports one to hospital after Grafton car accident
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says

Latest News

Clarksburg Mission
How Dry January could be the first step towards recovery
Dry January PKG
FILE: Police lights
Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at Harrison County officers
WVU Medicine Emergency RapidCare Entrance
WVU Medicine urges public to avoid it’s emergency facilities