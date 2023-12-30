WVU Medicine urges public to avoid it’s emergency facilities

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine is experiencing a holiday surge in their emergency departments and they are urging patients, who can, to go to their primary care providers. This is due to the rise of respiratory illnesses, including Covid-19, Influenza, and RSV.

“The rise started just before the Christmas holiday,” said Dr. Christopher Goode. “We were able to get through the Christmas holiday with minimal disruption to our regular flow. But I think as people were out and about the viruses started picking up a little bit.”

WVU Medicine says they have seen this rise the last seven to ten days. Along with urging patients to use their urgent care centers, they are finding more ways to keep West Virginians healthy. Dr. Goode is the Chairman of Emergency Medicine with WVU Health and is confident in what the company has come up with.

“Anyone that is in our system that has my chart can utilize visits and video visits. If anyone has an opportunity or a question whether there is more necessary treatment. If the symptoms are mild, our urgent cares and many other urgent cares are open throughout the holiday season to access care. And then we are working on what to do with sick kids when they arrive on campus.”

A pediatric acute care clinic was set up to do just that as schools prepare to be back in session.

“So what this allows us to do with a patient is if a child is rushed to our emergency department clinic we have one of our physicians evaluate them quickly,” said Dr. Goode. “And rather having the child and that family wait in the waiting room, sometimes for an extended period of time, we have a meconium to move them over to one of our clinics.”

WVU Medicine is urging all of you at home to do the simple things to stay out of any medical facility as the holiday season dwindles down. Stay at home, don’t touch your face, wash your hands, and drink plenty of fluids.

“So it’s really interesting, a couple of years ago during Covid-19 we didn’t see much RSV and we didn’t see much flu because people stayed home if they were ill or felt ill. That’s the best advice really is to stay home if you feel ill or if your kids feel ill.”

