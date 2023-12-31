$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Monongalia County

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Powerball ticket worth $2 million dollars was sold in Monongalia County.

According to West Virginia Lottery, the winning ticket match five numbers and was sold at the at the Par Mar on Daybrooke Road. The Power Play was purchased, but it did not match the winning number.

The winning numbers were: 10 11 26 27 34. The Powerball was 07.

The winner has not yet been named.

The value for the lottery is now $810 million, and the next drawing is on New Years Day.

