By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
David Lawrence Fisher, 81, of Fairmont passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at JW Ruby Hospital in Morgantown.  He was born in Fairmont on July 03, 1942, a son of the late Loci Arlene Fisher.He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Fisher; one son Thomas Fisher; one daughter Martha Hoy; and one brother Richard Fisher.In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one brother Dalmer Fisher.In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated, and his cremains will be buried in a private ceremony at a later date at Grandview Memorial Gardens.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

