New Report says Mon Power, Potomac Edison owes $2.5M to customers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An audit ordered by state regulators into the operations of Mon Power and Potomac Edison recently found that the two have plans to issue refunds to their customers totaling to around $2.5 million.

According to a press release sent to 5 News, on March 2nd, the Public Service Commission ordered a general investigation into lobbying expenses of Monongahela Power Co. and The Potomac Edison Co after they filed for their first general rate increase since 2014.

The release states that FirstEnergy paid a $230 million penalty after being charged with wire fraud in concerning legislation passed in Ohio in 2019.

The PSC says they hired Van Reen Accounting LLC to investigate the lobbying expenditures of the two companies and file a report by December 31, which the company did.

Van Reen recommended further investigation into $18.75 million paid BCG Resources, LLC, of Columbus, in lobbying expenses, and suggested further reviews elsewhere, according to the release.

According to the release, upon further investigation, the report also found that $229,115 in “certain sponsorship costs were mischarged to Mon Power and PE” over nine years. Both companies concluded they owe, with interest, $2.5 million to customers.

The report says the companies are planning to issue a one-time fixed bill credit to customers in July 2024.

You can find more information about the case of the PSC’s website. The case no. is 23-0270-E-GI.

