Animal lovers “Polar Plunge” for Randolph County Humane Society

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - People in Elkins rang in the new year with a cool tradition.

Dozens of animal lovers are beginning 2024 by taking an icy dip in the Tygart Valley River.

The fifth annual Polar Plunge is a fundraiser for the Randolph County Humane Society.

Robert Chewning volunteers at the humane society and organized the event to help get more community members involved.

“We get sponsors for it and it’s grown every year, I think the first year we started we had 5 or 8 people and now you can see the parking lot is packed,” said Chewning.

The snow helped to drive home the true nature of the “polar” plunge. Although the humane society doesn’t have any polar bears it’s still fun to pretend to be one for the day.

Participants got a t-shirt with their $15 entry and that money will go on to help their local 4-legged friends.

RCHS board member Carrie Shupp says it means a lot to them to see the lengths these animal lovers go to show they care.

“We’re so fortunate that the community we live in is so supportive of the humane society and they do things like this -- they create events that help raise money for us because we are a nonprofit so it means so much; 1 that someone in the community would take it upon themselves to create an event for us, and then for people in the community to show up supporting that event,” said Shupp.

Aside from the polar plunge, several local businesses are supporting RCHS throughout the month with a new premise called Pours 4 Paws. Restaurants are hosting fundraisers starting January 6th.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.