Cool temperatures persist this week with more chances of snow on the way

We’re starting off 2024 chilly and snowy.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy New Year! A few inches of snow accumulated across NCWV to kick off the start of 2024. That snow is making its way out of the area as high pressure rolls in. This high will keep us dry through Wednesday evening; then, light snow returns to the higher elevations Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon. Snow will only accumulate another inch or two from this. Another high pressure system clears that snow out and keeps us dry through Friday. Then, a coastal low pressure system brings us our next precip Saturday into Sunday. There’s a chance that this becomes a significant snowfall system, at least in the mountains, if not in the lowlands as well. But there’s still a lot of time for this system to bust and bring more rain than snow. Regardless, it’s definitely something we’re keeping our eyes on.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Monongalia County
WVU Medicine Emergency RapidCare Entrance
WVU Medicine urges public to avoid its emergency facilities
Futurecast showing conditions in West Virginia at midnight, heading into New Year's Day, 2024.
Snow showers as we start the new year!
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Mon Power solar panels charging electric vehicles
New Report says Mon Power, Potomac Edison owes $2.5M to customers

Latest News

Futurecast showing conditions in NCWV at 4 PM, January 1, 2024.
Snow showers this New Year’s, sunshine tomorrow
snow tomorrow
Snow showers ring in the first day of 2024
Futurecast showing conditions in West Virginia at midnight, heading into New Year's Day, 2024.
Snow showers as we start the new year!
Winter Weather Advisory
Snow to accumulate in the mountains through Saturday night