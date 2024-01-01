Cool temperatures persist this week with more chances of snow on the way

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy New Year! A few inches of snow accumulated across NCWV to kick off the start of 2024. That snow is making its way out of the area as high pressure rolls in. This high will keep us dry through Wednesday evening; then, light snow returns to the higher elevations Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon. Snow will only accumulate another inch or two from this. Another high pressure system clears that snow out and keeps us dry through Friday. Then, a coastal low pressure system brings us our next precip Saturday into Sunday. There’s a chance that this becomes a significant snowfall system, at least in the mountains, if not in the lowlands as well. But there’s still a lot of time for this system to bust and bring more rain than snow. Regardless, it’s definitely something we’re keeping our eyes on.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.