BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Franklin Donald “Frank” Nuzum, 87, of West Milford, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023, in the United Hospital Center, with his family surrounding him. Frank was born on December 20, 1936, in Volga, WV, a son of the late Dewey and Jennie Barker Nuzum.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rose Henline Nuzum, whom he wed on August 20, 1965, and has missed dearly since her passing in 2010.Mr. Nuzum is survived by his three children, Frank Michael Nuzum and his companion Kristy Ferrell of Jane Lew, Kimberly Dawn Valentine and her husband Andrew of Clarksburg, and Sandra Kay McCue and her husband Anthony of Waverly, IL; four grandchildren, Paisley Vera Rose Nuzum, Gavin Brice Utt, Keegan Wayne Valentine, and Abigail Rose McCue; sister, Mildred Thomas of Bridgeport; as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to his wife and parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Marbie McClung.Frank attended Washington-Irving High School and served in the U.S. Army. He spent his career as a coal miner for Consolidation Coal Company, Robinson Run #95, where he held the positions of General inside, Final Destination motor, and dispatcher. He became a member of the Masonic Lodge #35, Jane Lew Chapter, in January 1979, where he served as secretary for over thirty years. He also served on the city council for West Milford as treasurer for upwards of twenty years. He was a devout Christian and attended Salvation Army Church in Clarksburg. He was meticulous by nature and had a pristinely kept yard. He enjoyed working in his yard and liked the challenge of fixing anything in need of repair. He will mainly be remembered for being a loving husband, father, and grandfather.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mr. Nuzum’s honor to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Transportation Fund, at 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL, 33607.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, January 5 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. with Major Ed Long officiating. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, where Frank will be laid next to rest with his wife.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

