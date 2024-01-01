New Chipotle officially open for business in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday marked the grand opening for the first Chipotle in Fairmont.

The new location was confirmed earlier this year, and has been under construction for the past several months.

The restaurant will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Chipotle will be open every day from 10:45 A.M. to 10:00 P.M.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.