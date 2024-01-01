Snow showers ring in the first day of 2024

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy New Year! We’re starting 2024 off with snow showers across NCWV, though they’ll only accumulate in the higher elevations. Accumulation totals look to stay under 5 inches, likely around 1-3″ for most. Snow wraps up Monday night as high pressure slides in. That high will keep us dry through Wednesday afternoon, until another system brings some more rain to snow Wednesday night into Thursday. This may bring some more minor accumulations to the mountains; we’ll continue to keep an eye on this system.

