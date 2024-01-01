Snow showers this New Year’s, sunshine tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re tracking snow showers that are pushing into our region this New Year’s Day. Find out the details regarding the snow, and what the rest of the first week of 2024 will be like, in the video above!

A low-pressure system has started pushing cool air and moisture from Canada down into West Virginia since last night, resulting in a few snow showers in the mountains to start New Year’s Day. A quick burst of snow showers is expected during the late morning to mid-afternoon hours, as the system continues moving southeast of West Virginia. Most of the snow showers will occur in the mountains, but the lowlands will see a few snow flurries and isolated showers as well. Most of the snow showers will dissipate by mid-evening, but it’s not until midnight that leftover snow showers and flurries lingering in the mountains will dissipate. By that time, snowfall totals will be less than an inch in the lowlands and around 2″ to 4″ in the higher elevations, which means slick spots are possible on some roads. Make sure to give yourself extra time when traveling in the mountains. Besides the snow showers and flurries, expect cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the upper-20s to upper-30s and lows in the 20s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday afternoon will be nicer, with partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the upper-30s at least. Then on Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon, another cold front from Canada will bring snow showers into the mountain counties, resulting in snow accumulations. Although there is uncertainty regarding snow totals, a few slick spots are possible on some roads. Leftover snow flurries will dissipate by Thursday evening, leaving cloudy skies. Thereafter, models suggest that another low-pressure system, which is currently in the Pacific, may bring rain and snow into West Virginia sometime this weekend, which could have an impact if you’re traveling this weekend. However, as the system hasn’t even reached the US yet, there is still plenty of uncertainty regarding timing and snowfall totals, so we can’t give those out yet. In short, the first week of 2024 will involve snow chances at times, and other times, expect cool, seasonable temperatures and some sunshine.

Today: In the mountain counties, snow showers will continue until the late evening hours, transitioning to cloudy skies and a few flurries overnight. The lowlands will dry out by the afternoon, seeing cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 36.

Tonight: Leftover snow showers die out after midnight, leaving cloudy skies. West-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 27.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 38.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 43.

