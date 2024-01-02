Ernest Ray Biddle, 74 of Fairmont passed away Dec. 31, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 20, 1949, to his parents, Charles and Hazel Biddle. In his younger years you would find Ernie on a basketball court, playing softball, or on a bowling league, and if you won—you earned it! He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved spending time in the woods. Graduation from EFHS 1967 lead to service in the US Navy. He was a letter carrier in Fairmont for many years before retiring as a Postmaster in Rivesville, WV. While he had several passions, he had no greater love than that for his wife Virginia. Together they have been an example of Christian marriage for 53 years. Ernie had a special place in his heart for their 3 grandchildren. He loved spending time with them—camping in the country, hunting, or riding a 4-wheeler. They were his world. Ernie formed strong bonds with several friends, the breakfast crew met regularly and shared so much more than coffee. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Biddle: a daughter, Kimberly Cale, husband Michael and two grandsons Clayton and Colton Cale of Fairmont; a son Scott Biddle and wife Carrie, and grandson Reid Biddle of Fairmont; three sisters, Joyce Biddle, Rozella Knight (Richard), and Darlene Henderson (Russell). Family and friends are welcome to call Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Thursday, January 4,2024 10:00 am until 11:00 am with a service to follow at 11:00 pm with Pastor KP Musgrove and Pastor Wayne Muri officiating, followed by a burial at Mount Zion. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

