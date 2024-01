MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A hospital spokesman has announced the first baby at WVU Medicine Children’s in 2024 has been born!

Kyair Jamere Brown was born at 5:36 a.m. on 1/1/24. His parents are Cloey Skovira and Shawn Brown from Masontown, PA.

Kyair is 6lbs 14.9oz and 20 inches long.

Congrats to the new parents!

