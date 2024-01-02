Florida based organization aims to help police officers with their mental health

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As the holiday season comes to a close the issue of mental health is still being dealt with in all cross sections of society. Being a first responder in any capacity is one of the toughest jobs someone can have.

Issues like PTSD and Depression are impacting police officers as they deal with violence on a daily basis. The Florida based Community-Police Relations foundation is dedicated to helping law enforcement across the country cope with the stresses of the job.

Businessman Al Eskanazy is the Chairman & CEO of the organization and hopes all law enforcement will be greatly impacted.

“Police suicides and depression are at an all-time high it really is,” he said. “That’s basically caused by the job trauma that they see. Most people in life will not see even one event of trauma such as they see throughout their entire career.”

The Community-Police Relations Foundation initiated a program along with the Boulder Crest Foundation called Struggle Well. Officers deal with the trauma of being in life threatening situations every day, which is why Eskanazy and CPR are creating innovative ways to help them.

“What this program is it takes law enforcement officers into a group setting for five consecutive days. It’s a long time to give up an officer if your a chief and most departments today are short staffed. The program is basically not post-traumatic stress disorder it’s basically post-traumatic growth. Take a negative and turn it into a positive and that’s what we do.”

Throughout newscasts you see violent things officers have to see everyday. Which is why CPR created a way for fellow officers to help one another after responding to a call.

“How does this officer deal with that trauma himself or herself, and go home to their family in a normal state,” Eskanazy said.

“We’ve set up a program where after 42 months, and we just set it up (the program) October 1st where an officer at the scene can call for peer to peer backup. And you will have two officers responding that have been certified in training of trauma. They can deal with the trauma now on the spot instead of six months or a year later.”

Many officers fear that their privacy is at risk by seeking counseling. Which is why CPR set out to create a safe space for those that put their lives on the line every day.

“Prior to our program, officers would have to go through the department to get through counseling, or they would have to go through counseling and hope that no one saw them going in or saw the department. We’ve normalized this program now for the past 44 months. We’ve normalized support groups and normalized speaking about it.”

