Man arrested after threatening to kill the Philippi Police Department

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after making threats to kill the Philippi Police Department.

Around 6:00 A.M. on New Years Eve, the Barbour County 911 Center received a call from Orlandis Funderburke, 36, saying he was going to kill the PPD, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers arrived at his house and say they heard Funderburke yelling “I’m going to f------ kill you” from his window.

According to court documents, there was an altercation when officers made their way into Funderburke’s house and they had to forcibly detain him.

The extent of any injuries officers or Funderburke sustained is unknown.

Funderburke is charged with making terroristic threats and is being held on a $20k bond at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.