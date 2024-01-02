NCWV New Years fitness resolutions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the people saying “new year, new me” that can sometimes be easier said than done. But the many great gyms in North Central West Virginia can help you stay motivated.

Orangetheory Fitness has locations in Morgantown and Bridgeport. Employee Myriah Davis says it’s inspiring to see the progress people can make in just a year.

“Personally, I love following the transformation -- just people going through the transformation and seeing the changes not just physically, but mentally, and emotionally,” said Davis.

One of the hardest parts of keeping a New Year resolution like this can be developing a routine and sticking to it.

Gym member MacKenzie Gould says the programs at Orangetheory help her stick to her goals.

“I feel like it keeps me consistent and once you sign up for class it’s pretty easy elsewhere to not go to the gym, but here it pushes me to want to go,” said Gould. “You get out of it what you put into it so you can get on the treadmill and walk or you can run, so definitely the more you push yourself the more intense it is so I like that part too.”

But even something less regimented can help you stay in shape.

9-year-old Rowan enjoys playing basketball at the Bridge Sports Complex with his family.

His father, Stephen Chambers says it’s a fun way to bond with his kids and help them develop.

“I think that being able to come over and shoot hoops with your kids definitely instills good values about learning to make exercise a part of their regular life, teaching good daily health, and just making sure that regular activity is part of their routine to make sure they’re growing up strong and fit,” said Chambers.

And for people who haven’t set a resolution yet, Rowan hopes this will motivate you.

“Any of you don’t exercise get up off the couch, go outside just do a few jumping jacks a day and just do an exercise tape, play a sport because I’m warning if you don’t there’s going to be a consequence,” said Rowan.

