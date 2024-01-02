Snow showers bring light accumulations to the mountains Thursday morning

Then, a more significant system is on the way for the weekend.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week feels like we’re really in the thick of winter! Temperatures remain below average through the start of next week with more chances of snow on the way. The first is a very small system, beginning past midnight Wednesday night and ending by Thursday afternoon. This will mostly affect the mountains, but lowlands could see some flakes as well. The timing of this system is the biggest issue, likely causing minor impacts to the Thursday morning commute area-wide. Snow accumulations will be confined to the mountains and will stay under 2 inches. Then all heads turn to the weekend, where a coastal low-pressure system is looking to bring significant precipitation to the East Coast, be it as rain, snow, or something in between. Right now, West Virginia seems to be facing all precip types. Lowlands may see rain to a wintry mix of rain and snow, with potentially some freezing rain involved. Mountains are trending towards mostly snow. However, this system is still in the Pacific Ocean, and has a lot of variables still at play. We’ll continue to hone in on the details of this system as it progresses.

