Third Grade Success Act now implemented in Monongalia County Schools

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - House Bill 3035 is being implemented in Monongalia County. The bill funds schools to help provide grades k-3 with educational aids, such as support systems, to identify where kids need assistance in areas of learning. Monongalia County Schools Deputy Superintendent Donna Talerico said it has been a big help.

“We’re able to give very individualized attention to these students so that we can spot where a student isn’t showing mastery on an assessment; then it’s very simple actually because of the excellent training our teachers have,” said Talerico.

The training educators undergo teaches them how to implement reading strategies and more. The county has put 19 classroom assistants and interventionists in the elementary schools, and officials told WDTV it has paid off.

“Just this year in our benchmark assessments, around a 20% increase thus far from the beginning of the year to the middle of the year, in the reading assessment skills- that our children have mastered,” said Talerico.

Parents also play a role in the third-grade success act as they are sent letters to show where their kid is learning wise and what they can do to get them to certain learning markers. Over 1,200 students have received educational aid. The districts hope to expand the act further.

“We have assistant teachers in every first grade. We use to only have assistant teachers only in kindergarten; in the additional years of the program, we will be adding assistant teachers to second grade and, the following year, assistant teachers in third grade,” said Norma Gaines, Director of Instructional Services for Elementary Education, Monongalia County Schools.

Next school year, math will be the centerpiece of House Bill 3035 for Monongalia County Schools.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.