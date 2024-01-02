BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After the new year started with snow showers and snow accumulations in some areas, today will be nicer, with partly sunny skies. We’re also tracking more snow chances later this week. Find out the details here!

A low-pressure system that is in the Atlantic as of this morning brought moisture and cool air down into West Virginia as we started the new year, resulting in about 1″ of accumulation in the lowlands and around 1″ to 4″ in the mountain counties, depending on elevation. Most of the snow showers are gone this morning, so aside from a few icy roads, expect an uneventful commute. Then this afternoon, high pressure from out west will bring dry, stable air into our region, resulting in scattered clouds, light winds, and highs in the upper-30s. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper-20s and light winds. Then tomorrow, we’re back in the upper-30s to low-40s, with mostly cloudy skies and light southwesterly winds.

Overnight into Thursday afternoon, a cold front from Canada will bring cool air and moisture down into West Virginia, resulting in snow showers across our region. The snow showers will bring light snow accumulations, of less than 1″, in the lowlands and about 1″ to 2″ in the higher elevations, essentially a slightly less intense version of the snow seen on New Year’s Day. That could mean slick spots on some mountain roads, so be aware of that. Leftover snow showers will dissipate on Thursday evening, as the front moves away from West Virginia. Then we’ll take a break from any precipitation on Friday, with highs in the low-40s and partly sunny skies.

Thereafter, models suggest that over the weekend, a low-pressure system will lift in from the southern US into the eastern US, bringing rain and snow into West Virginia. Depending on where the center of the low is, parts of West Virginia may see rain, which may affect snow totals. Still, this could be an impactful system in some areas. Because the system for this weekend is currently all the way out in the Pacific and won’t reach the US until tomorrow morning, however, there is still plenty of uncertainty regarding the low’s placement and how much rain and snow we’ll see, so we can’t give totals. Still, we’ll be watching carefully, as there is the potential for impacts this weekend. All the while, temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s this week and next week, around average for January. In short, snow chances are expected towards the latter half of the first week of 2024.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Overcast skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 38.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 28.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 42.

Thursday: Cloudy skies, with a few snow flurries and showers, and light accumulations, in the mountain counties. Northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 37.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.