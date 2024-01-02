Two arrested after four children found living among feces, cockroaches, and drugs

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - On December 18, West Virginia State Police Troopers spoke with Sabrina White about an unresponsive woman in a home in Elkins. Troopers say while talking with White, they noticed signs of drug usage at the house.

According to court documents, two bags of a crystal substance -- suspected to be meth -- along with another two bags of a white powdery substance consistent with fentanyl were found in White’s purse. White was placed into custody.

Officers say while they were on the scene and providing aid to the unresponsive woman, they knelt down in what appeared to be dog feces throughout the home. Troopers report they were “overwhelmed with the smell and filth.”

Officers found four children living in the house in urine covered make-shift beds. According to the criminal complaint, troopers found the kids’ bedrooms were cluttered with garage such as molded food, dirty dishes, and more animal feces.

Court documents report a bathtub was filled with dirty water containing cockroaches, and the kitchen had more feces on the floor and dishes stacked on top of one another that seemed to be there for months. More cockroaches were found sitting on a turtle shell in a cage with dirty water, according to police.

The children were taken by CPS, and a warrant was issued for the other guardian of the children, 42-year-old Wilson Ross.

Ross is charged with gross child neglect and is being held on a $50k cash-only bond. White is charged with possession and delivery of controlled substances, and is being held on a $3,000 cash-only bond. Both are housed at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

