Two severely injured, one charged in DUI car crash

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after crashing a car he was driving and injuring two others while under the influence.

According to court documents, officers responded to a single vehicle accident at the Arden Road/Center Hill intersection in Philippi on on December 30 around 10:00 P.M.

Police say two people had severe injuries; the front passenger had a compound leg fracture, and the back passenger had severe head injuries and was unresponsive.

Officers say the driver, 39-year-old James Nice, had jerky movements, pin point pupils, and was extreme nervous. A field sobriety test was conducted and Nice showed signs of impairment.

A Barbour County Sheriff’s Department deputy says he found a glass smoking device near the scene of the wreck, and a bag containing a crystal-like substance was also found.

Police took Nice to Broaddus Hospital for a blood test, which turned out to be positive for amphetamines and cannabis, according to the criminal complaint.

Nice has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injuries, and is being held on a $60,000 bond at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

The other passengers’ conditions are currently unknown.

