Two severely injured, one charged in DUI car crash

Man charged in DUI car crash
Man charged in DUI car crash(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after crashing a car he was driving and injuring two others while under the influence.

According to court documents, officers responded to a single vehicle accident at the Arden Road/Center Hill intersection in Philippi on on December 30 around 10:00 P.M.

Police say two people had severe injuries; the front passenger had a compound leg fracture, and the back passenger had severe head injuries and was unresponsive.

Officers say the driver, 39-year-old James Nice, had jerky movements, pin point pupils, and was extreme nervous. A field sobriety test was conducted and Nice showed signs of impairment.

A Barbour County Sheriff’s Department deputy says he found a glass smoking device near the scene of the wreck, and a bag containing a crystal-like substance was also found.

Police took Nice to Broaddus Hospital for a blood test, which turned out to be positive for amphetamines and cannabis, according to the criminal complaint.

Nice has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injuries, and is being held on a $60,000 bond at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

The other passengers’ conditions are currently unknown.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Monongalia County
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.
Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Futurecast showing conditions in NCWV at 4 PM, January 1, 2024.
Snow showers this New Year’s, sunshine tomorrow

Latest News

Man charged with threatening to kill Philippi Police Department
Man arrested after threatening to kill the Philippi Police Department
Two charged after kids living in house filled with feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Two arrested after four children found living among feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Officers honor those who have fallen at a ceremony.
Florida based organization aims to help police officers with their mental health
Florida based organization looks to help police officers with mental health problems