Crews respond to house fire in Lumberport.

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are on scene of a working fire of a home on Florence Street in Lumberport.

According to the Harrison County 911 Center, nobody was in the home at the time of the fire.

So far, no information from officials have been released -- including the cause or if anyone was inside at the time of the blaze.

