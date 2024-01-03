Crews respond to house fire in Lumberport

Crews respond to house fire in Lumberport.
Crews respond to house fire in Lumberport.(wdtv)
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are on scene of a working fire of a home on Florence Street in Lumberport.

According to the Harrison County 911 Center, nobody was in the home at the time of the fire.

So far, no information from officials have been released -- including the cause or if anyone was inside at the time of the blaze.

5 News has a reporter on scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

