David L. White

David L. White
David L. White(David L. White)
By Master Control
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David L. White, 72, of Fairmont, WV passed away December 27, 2023, at his residence after suffering from many illnesses. He was born December 4,1951, to his parents, Daniel and Mary (Michael) White.  He was a 1969 graduate of Rivesville High School, and was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Glenda Summers and Martha White; and two brothers, Daniel White, Jr. and Howard White. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carolyn (Susie) White; only daughter, Cherilyn Woodland, her husband Christopher Woodland; and two granddaughters, Brookelyn and Kaitlyn. He is also survived by a brother Charles (Henry) White and his wife, Barbara; a brother-in-law, Donald Summers; and many nieces and nephews. He was the proud owner of White’s Auto Body since its opening in 1996. Prior to that, he was employed at Arkwright Coal Mines for 17 years. His hobbies included working on his old cars, golfing, hunting, riding motorcycles and watching the Mountaineers. He was a member of Walnut Grove Church, Square Circle Hunting Club, and a founding member of Big Boys Toys Car Club. Everyone that knew him knew he was an avid car enthusiast. He cherished his 1963 Chevy Impala that he has owned since he was 16 years old. He had many lifelong friends and enjoyed meeting them at DJ’s Diner on Thursday nights. Flowers are welcomed or a donation can be made to CORE (Center for Organ Recovery and Evaluation) at www.core.org. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Friday January 5, 2024,10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating, burial will follow at Mccurdysville Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Two charged after kids living in house filled with feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Two arrested after four children found living among feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Man charged in DUI car crash
Two severely injured, one charged in DUI car crash
Man charged with threatening to kill Philippi Police Department
Man arrested after threatening to kill the Philippi Police Department
First new baby of 2024 at WVU Medicine Children's
First baby born at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in 2024

Latest News

Rodney Delane Garrett
Rodney Delane Garrett
L. “Carolyn" Richardson
L. “Carolyn" Richardson
Ernest Ray Biddle
Ernest Ray Biddle
Franklin Donald “Frank” Nuzum
Franklin Donald “Frank” Nuzum