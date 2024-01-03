David L. White, 72, of Fairmont, WV passed away December 27, 2023, at his residence after suffering from many illnesses. He was born December 4,1951, to his parents, Daniel and Mary (Michael) White. He was a 1969 graduate of Rivesville High School, and was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Glenda Summers and Martha White; and two brothers, Daniel White, Jr. and Howard White. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carolyn (Susie) White; only daughter, Cherilyn Woodland, her husband Christopher Woodland; and two granddaughters, Brookelyn and Kaitlyn. He is also survived by a brother Charles (Henry) White and his wife, Barbara; a brother-in-law, Donald Summers; and many nieces and nephews. He was the proud owner of White’s Auto Body since its opening in 1996. Prior to that, he was employed at Arkwright Coal Mines for 17 years. His hobbies included working on his old cars, golfing, hunting, riding motorcycles and watching the Mountaineers. He was a member of Walnut Grove Church, Square Circle Hunting Club, and a founding member of Big Boys Toys Car Club. Everyone that knew him knew he was an avid car enthusiast. He cherished his 1963 Chevy Impala that he has owned since he was 16 years old. He had many lifelong friends and enjoyed meeting them at DJ’s Diner on Thursday nights. Flowers are welcomed or a donation can be made to CORE (Center for Organ Recovery and Evaluation) at www.core.org. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Friday January 5, 2024,10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating, burial will follow at Mccurdysville Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

