Fatal accident shuts down I-79 in Monongalia County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 911 officials confirm a fatal accident has shut down I-79 in both directions around MM 150.

Officials were unable to confirm exactly what caused the accident, but say three to four cars were involved and at least one person is dead.

I-79 in both directions around the accident is closed at this time. Emergency management officials expect the closure to last for an extended period of time.

Responders are on scene now.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.