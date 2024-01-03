Fatal accident shuts down I-79 in Monongalia County

Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 911 officials confirm a fatal accident has shut down I-79 in both directions around MM 150.

Officials were unable to confirm exactly what caused the accident, but say three to four cars were involved and at least one person is dead.

I-79 in both directions around the accident is closed at this time. Emergency management officials expect the closure to last for an extended period of time.

Responders are on scene now.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Two charged after kids living in house filled with feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Two arrested after four children found living among feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Man charged in DUI car crash
Two severely injured, one charged in DUI car crash
Man charged with threatening to kill Philippi Police Department
Man arrested after threatening to kill the Philippi Police Department
First new baby of 2024 at WVU Medicine Children's
First baby born at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in 2024

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | January 2, 2024
House Bill 3035 is being implemented in Monongalia County. The bill funds schools to help...
Third Grade Success Act now implemented in Monongalia County Schools
Third Grade Success Act now implemented in Monongalia County Schools
- clipped version
ncwv new years fitness
NCWV New Years fitness resolutions