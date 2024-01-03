L. “Carolyn" Richardson

By Master Control
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of L. “Carolyn” Richardson. She passed on Monday, January 1, 2024, at Clarksburg Healthcare Center. Born in Weston on September 8, 1943, Carolyn was a daughter of the late Joe Fisher and Freda Mae Brown Fisher. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Nelson Richardson; one son, Joseph Richardson; two grandchildren: Jacob and Will Richardson; and three siblings: Retta Jasko, Tommy Fisher, and Johnny Fisher. Forever cherishing their memories of Carolyn are four children: Steven Richardson and wife, Donna, of Belpre, OH, Josephine Richardson of Jane Lew, Selene Alkire and husband, John, of Jane Lew, and Bill Richardson and wife, Darlene, of French Creek; twelve grandchildren: Nicole, Christopher, Lauren, Stefanie, Ronda, John Jr., Kimberly, Cassidy, David, Brady, Brogan, Rylie, and Heather; eleven great-grandchildren: Raylee, Lexi, J.P., Sloanne, Cason, Jake, Destiny, Jacob, Lennon, Oliver, and Sawyer; two sisters: Judy Dezarn of North Carolina and Vicki Bowen of Weston; special friend and companion, Gary Batten of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. A beloved figure in her community, Carolyn was known for her warmth, infectious smile, and unwavering dedication to her family. She was a proud graduate of Weston High School and spent her life as a devoted homemaker, expertly creating a nurturing environment for her family to thrive in. She carried this nurturing spirit into her hobbies, which included woodworking, crafts, crocheting, and was an avid viewer of Dr. Pol on television. Carolyn was also known for her frequent visits to Our Neighbor, where she was a cherished customer. She attended Bendale United Methodist Church in Weston and the Lewis County Senior Center where she enjoyed spending her time and making connections with other members. No matter where she was, Carolyn brought joy and kindness to those around her, making her a beloved figure amongst her family, friends, and community. Her love for her family was palpable, and they were what mattered most to Carolyn. She leaves behind a legacy of love, and her memory will continue to inspire everyone who knew her. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shawn Weaver officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of L. “Carolyn” Richardson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

