LG announces a $700 million investment, 275 jobs across West Virginia

State officials say the investment will create 275 high-skilled jobs in West Virginia.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia governor Jim Justice made an announcement today about a major economic development project coming to the state in partnership with LG.

The governor made the announcement this evening at the Culture Center in Charleston.

LG will invest $700 million into the state of West Virginia over the next 5 years ... and will open approximately 275 high-skilled jobs across the state.

The company described the investment as a “strategic initiative to grow new business ventures in West Virginia ... to advance development of technologies for renewable energy ... healthcare ... and industries of the future.

LG plans to put branch offices in Huntington and Morgantown as part of their investment.

The announcement came hours after a special board meeting of the West Virginia Economic Development Authority this afternoon ... where the board voted to support LG’s project with $54 million in state funding.

