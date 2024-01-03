Light mountain snow Thursday morning, more significant snow & rain this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A little bit of sunshine was able to grace NCWV today, but clouds are thickening up once again ahead of a weak cold front providing us with light snow late tonight into Thursday morning. This is mainly for our higher elevations, but lowlands could see some flakes as well. By the afternoon, snow will be gone, and accumulations will be at 1-2″ at most in those higher terrains. A more notable system, however, is on its way for the weekend. Models have been trending towards less snow in the lowlands in favor of rain or a rain/snow mix, but mountains may remain cold enough for a mostly snow regime. Most precipitation will fall on Saturday, but wraparound moisture will continue into Sunday, bringing more rain to the lowlands and likely more snow to the mountains. Accumulation totals are still uncertain, as models are disagreeing not just with each other, but with themselves from update to update. But, in general, expect at least a few inches in the mountains, with less in the lowlands. Precip fizzles out by Monday morning, and from there it’s another brief break before our next system arrives on Tuesday. With warmer temperatures on tap for Tuesday, most of the precip will be rain, or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds are expected as well. As that system pulls away into Wednesday, cooler air gets ushered in, turning any remaining precipitation into snow showers. It’s hard to pin down accumulations with this system right now, but given the rain from the day prior, they’ll likely stay low.

