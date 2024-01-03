Local volunteer fire department now offers new pay-per-call incentive

Pricetown Volunteer Fire Department
Pricetown Volunteer Fire Department(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Pricetown Volunteer Fire Department in Lewis County is now offering a new pay-per-call initiative to help recruit more volunteer firefighters.

PVFD says the approach helps ensure firefighters receive fair compensation for their time and expertise during emergency situations.

According to a press release, the imitative will help attract and retain skilled individuals to bolster their emergency response capabilities.

Pricetown Volunteer Fire Department was opened in 1977. They operate two engines, one tanker, one brush truck and provide coverage to roughly 7,000 people.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.

