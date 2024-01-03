Marion County school board approves 19.6 million dollar bond

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County school board has approved a significant bond placement that could result in massive changes academically and athletically.

Marion County Schools could see improvements that will carry over for decades.

In a sweeping final vote, all five school board members approved a multi-million dollar bond that will improve elementary schools and athletic facilities throughout the county.

School board Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston is very excited about this legislation that is now on the ballot for the election in May.

“In looking at the proposal from the bond committee that was little over 30 million dollars,” she said.

“They paired that down to 19.6 million and obviously voted to seek SBA funding contingent upon building an elementary school in supporting again an elementary school as well as an athletic facility.”

One of the many changes potentially coming is a renovation to Fairmont’s’ East-West stadium. Also Watson Elementary could see improvements with new classroom walls and doors throughout their building.

“It isn’t addressing all of our needs and concerns about our facilities identified in our CEFP in 2020,” said Heston.

“But it is taking a bite away at the pie in proposing this five-year bond so our voters can see, if they approve it, the improvements we can make during that five-year period.”

Dr. Heston is very confident that residents will continue the trend of getting behind public education.

“We have the longest continuously running levy in the state of West Virginia and so our voters have been wonderful to support us throughout the years in technology and instructional advancements. Looking how it can be spread throughout the county and paired down in the 30 million dollar recommendation that was made by the bond committee and getting it to that 19.6 bond and identifying a number of local projects and each one of our theatre areas that tap into an elementary school and athletic facility.”

Potential Renovations On The Bond: (Election is on Tuesday, May 14)

3.2 Million - East Fairmont High School Roof and Drainage Renovations Phase 1 - Athletic Facility: Track, Turf, Seating

3,785,764 Million - Contribution of the bond for the construction project - New East Park/Pleasant Valley Elementary Schools contingent upon SBA request and approval

3.2 Million - Fairmont Senior High School East-West Stadium: Turf, New Bleachers, Repair Concrete Steps

2,627,280 Million - Watson Elementary Classroom Walls and Doors, 3-classroom addition (replace trailers)

3.2 Million - North Marion High School new Security Access Road for Stadium - Replace Bleachers - 3,500 seats

