Mon Health Heart & Vascular new blood pressure procedure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -The Mon Health Medical Center is looking to attack high blood pressure.

Last week, Mon Health performed the first renal denervation in the state. The operation drops the silent killer known as high blood pressure , which plagues 54 million Americans. Dr. Wissam Gharib told WDTV the surgery is a detailed process.

“We put a small wire; then we advance a small balloon into the artery that’s the appropriate size we put the balloon up. We confirm the balloon is touching the artery; if it is, we deliver seven seconds of ultrasound,” said Dr. Wissam Gharib, Cardiologist, Mon Health Heart & Vascular.

The hospital has been studying the procedure for a decade, and West Virginia is now only one of 10 states to have it. High blood pressure looms large in the mountain state, with about 41% of people in West Virginia having the condition. Mon health believes lives will be saved.

“As you reduce high blood pressure, you help reduce heart attacks and multiple other in organ damage that occurs from high blood pressure, and believe it or not, just a couple millimeters of mercury. Sustained over a long period of time has a significant reduction of heart attacks and stroke,” said Gharib.

Candidates for the renal operation are people with chronic high blood pressure; everyone will not be able to get it; doctors think old-fashioned methods are the first form of fighting heart problems.

“Most of the time, we are able to control with blood pressure, blood pressure medications, diet, and exercise; when you can’t do that- that’s when you have to for alternative methods to bring down blood pressure,” said Gharib.

Currently, trials are still going on to study renal denervation to determine if it will become widespread in hospitals.

