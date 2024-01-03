Monongalia School District Superintendent this week’s Davis and Elkins Excellence in Education

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -” For me it’s all about the people. Our staff here, administrators, teachers, all of our service folks. We are all about the kids and doing what’s right for kids in Monongalia county; and that’s just an absolute pleasurable environment to be in.”

For Monongalia County Superintendent of schools, Dr. Eddie Campbell it’s a new year; and although that comes with expectations of change, some aspects of everyday life will remain the same. However, that doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing. Especially in Mon county, as the Monongalia county school district was named the best school district in the state for 2024, according to Niche.com. This is the 4th consecutive year in a row that the school system has held the honor and a lot of that has to do with the leadership and example Dr. Campbell exemplifies on a daily basis. Doctor Campbell is in his 6th year as superintendent and his impact has been felt significantly. Under his leadership Mon county schools has reached new heights with no signs of slowing down in sight. There are many aspects to point to in Campbell’s leadership, but having one main goal and keeping it at the forefront could be the key to so much success.

" Our goal is to be the best and we want to be the best for our kids. I think because of that sense of pride, that our teachers have, that our principals have; that trickles down into the kids. Our kids see those accolades and in a lot of ways it’s just like athletics. You’re trying to be the best at what you do; and our kids want to be the best athletically , academically, in all of their extracurricular endeavors that they do. So, that really creates a culture of excellence and I think that’s what we’re really all about.”

This certainly isn’t the last time Mon county will look to hold the title of best school district, but in order to do it again they’ll need to continue and push the envelope. If they hope to remain the biggest fish in the pond.

“Over the course of the next few months, building up to the bond election in may. We’ll be doing a lot of education for our community, on what exactly the renaissance academy is, what it’s going to do for our kids, why it’s going to be super important for this community, and I think there’s going to be a lot of energy around that, a lot of excitement around that. Building up to that election in may.”

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it is a common saying, but what certainly isn’t broken is the comradery and love shared throughout the Mon county school district.

“We’re a big school system. I came from a smaller school system, before I got here, and it was really natural in that environment to have that family feeling. In a bigger school system that’s not necessarily always the case. So, you really have to work hard at developing that sense of culture, that sense of family, and that sense of we’ve got each other’s backs. And we have that here in Monongalia county and it’s a great feeling to have.”

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.