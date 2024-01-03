Rodney Delane Garrett, 57, of Alum Bridge, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 1, 2024. Rodney was born in Weston on October 6, 1966, a son of the late Edward Delane Garrett and Jo Ellen Reed Garrett. In addition to his parents, Rodney was preceded in death by one infant brother, William Edward Garrett; mother-in-law, Mary Katherine “Katie” Sleeth Davisson; and one brother-in-law, John Davisson. On July 17, 2004, Rodney married the love of his life, Mary Ann Davisson. Together they shared the joys of marriage for over 19 years and Rodney was totally devoted to Mary. He was hers and she was his. Forever cherishing their memories of Rodney are his wife, Mary Garrett; four daughters: Sierra Cross and companion, Heath Kovalic, of Morgantown, Kati Novak and companion, Zach Bohan, of Weston, Traci Alton and husband, Jonathan, of Weston, and Autumn Jarrett and husband, Tyson, of Alum Bridge; seven grandchildren: Emma, Ali, Boe, Graci, Mia, Lucas, and Dawson; three siblings: Joyce Wilt and husband, Ed, of Buckhannon, Nancy Cogar and husband, Art, of Weston, and James Garrett and wife, Joyce, of Weston; father-in-law, Ancil Roy Davisson; one brother-in-law, Brad Davisson and wife, Bobbie, of Weston; several nieces and nephews. Rodney was a man of strong will, courage, and devotion. He was known for his humorous and direct nature, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Rodney was a hardworking carpenter with 18 years of service in the Eastern Atlantic States Carpenter’s Union and hands of steel that could make anything. Rodney was an avid fan of dirt track races, enjoyed fishing, carpentry, and hot dog roasts. He was also a proud member of the Weston Masonic Lodge Weston #10 AF & AM. Rodney was a cherished pillar of his community. He helped found the Doyle Chapel Community Church in 2021, playing a significant role in establishing it as the beacon of hope and faith it is today. Rodney was a man of strong Christian faith, and as Psalm 46:1 tells us, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” Rodney embodied this scripture, standing as a refuge and source of strength for his family, especially his grandchildren, and his community. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Nigel Bean officiating. Following services, Rodney’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Rodney Delane Garrett. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

