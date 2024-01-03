Snow showers tomorrow, more rain/snow this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be slightly warmer and sunnier than yesterday. Then we’re also tracking snow showers that will push into our region tomorrow. Find out the details regarding tomorrow and the weekend in the video above!

This afternoon will be chilly and clear, with mostly cloudy skies, light southwesterly winds and highs in the low-40s in the lowlands and mid-to-upper-30s in the mountains. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, with lows in the 20s. Heading into tomorrow morning, a moisture-starved cold front from Canada will sweep down into West Virginia, bringing a few snow showers into our region. Most of the snow will be concentrated in the mountains, and the showers should dissipate by early evening. Not much is expected, with a dusting of accumulation in the lowlands and about 1″ in the mountains, but the timing of the system (early morning to mid-afternoon) could mean slick spots on some roads during the morning and afternoon commute. Besides that, expect cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper-30s. Our region then takes a break from any rain or snow on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-30s to low-40s.

This weekend, a system that started in the Pacific earlier this week will lift up the Appalachian Mountains and eastern US, bringing widespread precipitation to West Virginia. So far, it’s looking like the mountains will see snow and the lowlands will see a wintry mix. The timeline also appears to be between Saturday morning and Saturday night. Then leftover snow showers will continue until Sunday evening. However, models differ as to how much snow and rain we’re expecting in various areas, as it all depends on how much warm air gets into the lowlands, which in turn depends on the track of the system. So there is still time for snow totals to change, thus we can’t give those out yet. However, this system looks like it will impact your weekend plans, so we’re watching carefully. By Monday, high pressure will clear out skies in our region, giving us a break from the snow. Then towards the middle of next week, another low-pressure system will bring rain into West Virginia. All the while, temperatures will stay in the 30s to low-40s this weekend and early next week. In short, snow showers are expected tomorrow, and a system could bring significant impacts to West Virginia this weekend. All the while, temperatures will stay seasonable.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 42.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Low: 29.

Thursday: In the lowlands, cloudy skies and a few flurries in the morning, turning to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The mountain counties will see snow showers in the morning and clouds in the afternoon. Northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 36.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 41.

