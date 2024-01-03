Two charged after a duct taping a 2-year-old to a chair while sleeping

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Keena White, 44, and Destiny Turner, 32, have been charged after police learned they restrained a two-year-old to a metal chair for long periods of time.

Officers say the child was duct taped to an arm chair in the living room. on January 2. According to the report, officers found rope, several nylon straps --one of which appeared to be a leash -- a 25-pound dumbbell tied to the chair, and a harness near the chair.

The criminal complaint states there were multiple bruises on the child’s legs, and White admitted he would pinch the child’s legs for discipline.

According to court documents, Turner said they would restrain the child for long periods of time during the day and while the child slept at night.

Police say given the restraint system, it would take several minutes to let to child loose.

Turner also said the child would sleep restrained in the chair due to not having a bed available for the child to sleep in, and because the child was able to open windows according to the criminal complaint. Officers say there was a child’s bed found in another room, but it wasn’t able to be accessed due to the amount of clutter and trash in the room.

Turner and White are both charged with gross child neglect. Both are being held on $175,512 bonds at North Central Regional Jail.

