2024 Election Year: What voters could expect

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - 2024 has just begun and is already shaping up to be a big year, especially in politics.

With 2024 being a major election year, Associate Professor of Political Sciences at Marietta College, Mitchell Krumm, says that there are a few things for voters to look out for, and be aware of, as we begin the season of caucuses and primaries.

Krumm says that in an election like this, that everything will come down to very close margins and a handful of states.

Krumm says that states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have “razor-thin” margins which could turn the tide in favor of one side or another.

“It’s just going to be a question of who manages to eke out, you know, 10 thousand, 20 thousand votes more than the other person, so I think looking at those battleground states, thinking about exactly, you know, how things seem to be going there, what the forces are in those states. You know, is the old adage that ‘all politics is local’, and that’s true and not true, especially now, but in some ways, particularly in thinking about how the Electoral College is going to play out, that it’s very true, because that’s where you’re going to find who wins and loses.”

According to Krumm, an election year like this comes with a “significant amount at stake” with different sides having different visions for the direction of the country.

He says that these views on what voters want in terms of America can be seen on both sides of the aisle.

“Thinking about what you want in terms of America’s role in the wider world. There’s one view that’s coming from President Biden that says America should have a fairly strong and forceful presence in the world, and then you have the vision coming from former President Trump, which says that America should be more focused on issues at home.”

Krumm says that along with this, culture war issues involving immigration and abortion, along with various foreign policies involving the conflicts in Israel and Ukraine, and brewing political conflicts in China have a possibility of making an appearance, alongside budgetary issues.

“There’s issues in terms of the budget. What should the budget look like? How is that all going to play out? It’s going to be front and center, of course, because whether we have a shutdown or not, there’s going to be a massive battle in Congress, and that in itself is going to shape the upcoming to be happening at the same time as the primary, so it can’t help but be a part of that conversation as well.”

Krumm left off by stating his take on the importance of voters remaining invested and well-informed throughout the election process, saying:

“People should be invested, obviously partially for the stakes, but then also because, you know, if we think of ourselves as being in a Democratic Republic, we should want to be involved and want to be engaged.”

