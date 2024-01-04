Annual Inspection Leads to Temporary Closure of the West Virginia State Wildlife Center in Upshur County

Annual Inspection Leads to Temporary Closure of the West Virginia State Wildlife Center in...
Annual Inspection Leads to Temporary Closure of the West Virginia State Wildlife Center in Upshur County(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced recently that the West Virginia State Wildlife Center will be closed for its required annual inspection.

The closure began Sunday, December 31, 2023. The Wildlife Center is expected to reopen on Friday, January 5, 2024.  “We thank you for your patience and continued support of the Wildlife Center, and we look forward to experiencing the new year with you all,” said WV DNR Director Brett McMillion.

The Gift Shop will maintain the current operating hours of 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 

The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is a modern zoological facility in Upshur County, displaying native and introduced state wildlife.

For more information, contact the West Virginia State Wildlife Center at 304-924-6211.

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Death toll now at two in fatal I-79 wreck in Monongalia County
Futurecast showing conditions at 6 AM, January 4, 2024.
Snow showers tomorrow, more rain/snow this weekend
Two charged after kids living in house filled with feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Two arrested after four children found living among feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Gross Child Neglect
Two charged after a duct taping a 2-year-old to a chair while sleeping
Four people were reportedly trapped in a house fire in Somers Tuesday night.
4 children die in house fire

Latest News

Monongah Dairy Kone raising money for young woman killed in fatal car wreck
Monongah Dairy Kone raising money for young woman killed in fatal car wreck
West Virginia drivers
West Virginia ranks third in the country for most hostile drivers
Road Rage On The Rise In West Virginia
Pills stock image
Harrison County Commission receives $900K opioid settlement
Man charged with Wanton Endangerment after allegedly firing shots at repo agents
Man charged with Wanton Endangerment after allegedly firing shots at repo agents