Annual Inspection Leads to Temporary Closure of the West Virginia State Wildlife Center in Upshur County

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced recently that the West Virginia State Wildlife Center will be closed for its required annual inspection.

The closure began Sunday, December 31, 2023. The Wildlife Center is expected to reopen on Friday, January 5, 2024. “We thank you for your patience and continued support of the Wildlife Center, and we look forward to experiencing the new year with you all,” said WV DNR Director Brett McMillion.

The Gift Shop will maintain the current operating hours of 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is a modern zoological facility in Upshur County, displaying native and introduced state wildlife.

For more information, contact the West Virginia State Wildlife Center at 304-924-6211.

