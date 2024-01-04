Bridge Sports Complex looking for community feedback on future expansions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -“We have 126 acres in which we’re looking to develop and we have family entertainment ideas, we have sports tourism ideas. In the bug picture we’re economic impact. What I do want people to understand is this is going to be the first step. The master plan itself is a 7-month plan. So, we’re not looking to produce any results for another 6 months here, but this is definitely one of the things that will shape what we finally become.”

Droo Callahan is the general manager at the Bridgeport Sports Complex and he’s excited for the upcoming expansions they look to begin this year. The facility already features multiple outdoor turf fields, baseball diamonds, and an aquatic center. It also made up of 156,000 square feet of indoor features dedicated to giving members of the North Central West Virginia area a fun, safe, place to get physically fit. While there are no far gone conclusions as to what the new expansions will entail; certain ideas like the addition of a dog park or hiking trails have been tossed around. Regardless of what the new features will include the bridge want’s to here from those who the renovation will effect the most, the community. In order to do just that, there are both online surveys and public forums available so that the greater north central West Virginia communities voices can be heard.

“Every Counselman kind of assured me that this was for the region , it wasn’t for Bridgeport. We have a lot of Bridgeport members, but we have a lot of members from 20 to 30 miles from here. And then a lot of people from Pittsburgh, Washington, Ohio come for weekend events and tournaments. We’ve looked at, like I said zip line apparatus’s, putt putt, golf ranges, but we’re really looking for the community to give us a little bit more input because we’re doing it for them.”

Although expansions won’t be in the near future; continuing the trend of impacting lives everyday will it that much easier once plans are set in motion.

" About 30 thousand people enter the door on a daily basis, it just shows this was needed. I take great pride in watch people lose literally hundreds of pounds. Going from a pool, to a walking track, to actually working out. So, the impact that this has made on lives has been outstanding. Now what we have in front of us is not only a good platform to move forward but the expansion can just add to that. Whether it be hiking trails, walking trails, biking trails, disk golf, any of those other things. Health and wellness is behind every aspect that we’re considering.”

If you’re not able to find the survey or any of the public forums; the bridge is also offering a chance next Tuesday at 5 pm to get a glimpse as to what the new expansions could possibly look like.

" The survey takes about 3 to 4 minutes. It asks about different things that community members would want, why they’ve been here, where they’re from. And we’re just going to use all that data, I know that we have over 500 people that have filled out the survey in the last 72 hours, so we’re just looking for people to come and share their vision of what we want to be and pull all of that data together and kind of sift through it and make the best sense of it.”

The survey is available now, contact the bridge and have your voice heard.

