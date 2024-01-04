Disney employee alleges sexual misconduct cover-up, report says

According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate...
According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate concerns about the former vice president of distribution Nolan Gonzalez despite several complaints.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Disney employee is accusing the company of covering up a pattern of sexual misconduct by a former executive.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate concerns about the former vice president of distribution, Nolan Gonzalez, despite several complaints.

The suit was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

In it, the plaintiff alleges Gonzales assaulted her several times in 2017 when she was incapacitated. She claims he allegedly threatened to “ruin her career” when she tried to cut contact with him in 2018.

The woman said management knew about Gonzales’ alleged history of sexual misconduct but that Disney refused to take action against him.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Gonzales left the job in 2022.

No comment from Disney or Gonzales has been reported.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Death toll now at two in fatal I-79 wreck in Monongalia County
Futurecast showing conditions at 6 AM, January 4, 2024.
Snow showers tomorrow, more rain/snow this weekend
Two charged after kids living in house filled with feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Two arrested after four children found living among feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Gross Child Neglect
Two charged after a duct taping a 2-year-old to a chair while sleeping
Four people were reportedly trapped in a house fire in Somers Tuesday night.
4 children die in house fire

Latest News

Structure fire
Two transported with burns in Doddridge country structure fire
A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday...
Georgia police officer killed in crash with officer in Alabama during high-speed chase, officials say
Some charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations in eight states are being recalled.
Charcuterie meat products sold at Sam’s Club recalled over salmonella concerns
(Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/FROM SUPER PAC "STAND FOR AMERICA"/FROM SUPER PAC "NEVER BACK DOWN,...
Haley, DeSantis scramble to shrink Trump's lead