Entire police department walks out in 1 day

It was announced that the entire Kickapoo Tribe Police Department had resigned on Dec. 4. (Source: WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HORTON, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – Every single member of a police department in Kansas walked out on the job or officially resigned after a government agency arrived for a department assessment.

According to records from the City of Horton’s city commission meeting on Dec. 18, it was announced that the entire Kickapoo Tribe Police Department had resigned on Dec. 4.

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force walked out, except for one, who did give a two-week notice.

According to Cheatham, the tribal council had contacted the Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement Division (BIA) to request technical aid and a comprehensive department assessment.

However, when BIA arrived at the station, the entire police force, save for one, just walked out.

Now, neighboring authorities including the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are patrolling the reservation in the police department’s absence.

The BIA will soon be on site to aid in the interview process for new police officers.

Further information was not available.

