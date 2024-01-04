FIRST ALERT: Rain, wintry mix, and snow on its way to WV this weekend

Most of the precip comes on Saturday, with mountains facing the brunt of the snow.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As we tread into the new year, Old Man Winter is making himself very known in the Mountain State. This weekend, a low-pressure system tracking up the East Coast will bring millions of Americans rain, snow, and everything in-between. In West Virginia, we’ll pretty much get every precip type. Lower elevations are likely to see a decent amount of rain with the bulk of the system on Saturday, stunting the potential for large snow accumulations there. Higher elevations, however, look to see mostly snow, with potentially some ice mixed in as well. Even though most of the precipitation comes on Saturday, Sunday will still feature wraparound precip on the back end of the departing low. Most of that will be snow, since the wraparound flow will pull in some cooler air as well, but rain still could mix into the lowlands in the afternoon. By Sunday evening, only light snow remains in the mountains, which will taper off Monday morning. The gradient of snowfall accumulation will be steep from the highest terrains to farther down the mountains. Multiple inches of snow are expected in the highest peaks, whereas the rest of the area will see maybe an inch or two... but even that might be tough to achieve with the rain mixing in. Exact totals are still a bit hazy.

Looking ahead to next week, another low-pressure system follows a similar path as the weekend low, but this time air is expected to be warmer, meaning mostly rain for the entire area, at least at the onset on Tuesday. Wraparound moisture on Wednesday, however, could turn to light snow for both lowlands and mountains. Accumulations at this time look to stay low, given the amount of rain preceding the snow.

