Harrison County Commission receives $900K opioid settlement

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An Opioid Lawsuit has given the Harrison County Commission $901,707.62 in the form of several checks spaced out over time.

Officials say a Harrison County Commission work session to discuss how to use the money will be held, although there are tight restrictions on what they can spend it on.

As of right now, there is nothing definitive on what they plan to use the money on, but commissioners are considering all the possibilities.

After conferring with Harrison County Community Corrections Director Gary Hamrick, Commissioner Susan Thomas suggested funds could be used to provide transportation to and from recovery programs and centers in the county.

Commissioner Patsy Trecost said that it is important to educate those who haven’t used drugs on why and how to stay away from them.

Officials say West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey will be presenting guidelines for cities when it comes to spending opioid settlement funds associated with the West Virginia First Foundation, with the goal of addressing the impacts of the opioid epidemic.

Auditor McCuskey will be joined by attorney Rusty Webb, who represented many cities and counties in the opioid litigation. Webb will be on hand to present the city of Clarksburg with a check for their first installment of their settlement money.

