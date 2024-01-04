Harrison County Grand Jury returns 53 indictments for January 2024

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury returned 53 indictments of the January 2024 term, according to Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano.

ANIMAL CRUELTY

Tyler William Beale has been indicted in connection to claims of Felony Cruelty to Animals and Use or Presentment of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies say they responded to a report of a man shooting his dog. When they arrived on the scene, Beale allegedly admitted to doing it because the dog was disobedient.

ASSAULT

Latasha Lynn Teets has been indicted in connection to claims she allegedly hit a woman in a parking lot with an unknown weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident occured in a grocery store parking lot.

CHILD NEGLECT/ABUSE

BRUGNOLI, Sebastian W. Brugnoli is being indicted in connection to an incident with a child driving a car.

According to the criminal complaint, Brugnoli was found in the passenger seat of a car driven by a 12-year-old child.

Brianna Kristine Wise is being indicted in connection to fentanyl found in a child’s diaper bag.

According to the criminal complaint, Brianna Wise was pulled over for an expired registration and police found positive indication of drugs in her car.

FLEEING

Marshall Stephen Bunnell is being indicted in connection to a car accident that occurred after a police chase.

According to the criminal complaint, Bunnell fled police pursuit at a high speed and crashed into a tree.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Gloria Gail Martin and Walter Benjamin Tinker are being indicted for their connection to fentanyl found in a home near a preschool.

According to the criminal complaint, Martin and Tinker were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

SEX-RELATED CRIMES

Joshua Verne Riffle is being indicted for his connection to a sex-related crime, the documents of which have not been released.

According to the criminal complaint, Riffle aggressively came toward police with a knife while they tried to arrest him.

WANTON ENDANGERMENT

Richard K. Riggleman is being indicted for his alleged connection to threats made on a woman’s life.

According to the criminal complaint, a gunshot was heard and a woman reported Riggle for threatening to “kill her”.

Caine Allen Vanhorn is being indicted on his alleged connection to a shooting that occurred in a hotel parking lot.

According to the criminal complaint, shots were fired and a white truck was seen fleeing the scene as the driver threw a bag of methamphetamine out of the window.

