High school shooting reported in Perry, Iowa; extent of injuries unclear

A shooting was reported Thursday at a high school in Perry, Iowa.
A shooting was reported Thursday at a high school in Perry, Iowa.(Source: KCCI/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Iowa (AP) — Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting Thursday at the city’s high school.

A woman who answered the Perry Police Department phone confirmed the shooting at Perry High School but did not provide any further information.

The high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. Thursday was the first day back in school for students following the holiday break.

Phone messages left with the Perry School Board’s president and vice president, and an email message left with Superintendent Clark Wicks, were not immediately returned.

Perry is about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) miles northwest of Des Moines.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Death toll now at two in fatal I-79 wreck in Monongalia County
Futurecast showing conditions at 6 AM, January 4, 2024.
Snow showers tomorrow, more rain/snow this weekend
Two charged after kids living in house filled with feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Two arrested after four children found living among feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Gross Child Neglect
Two charged after a duct taping a 2-year-old to a chair while sleeping
Four people were reportedly trapped in a house fire in Somers Tuesday night.
4 children die in house fire

Latest News

Structure fire
Two transported with burns in Doddridge country structure fire
A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday...
Georgia police officer killed in crash with officer in Alabama during high-speed chase, officials say
According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate...
Disney employee alleges sexual misconduct cover-up, report says
Some charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations in eight states are being recalled.
Charcuterie meat products sold at Sam’s Club recalled over salmonella concerns