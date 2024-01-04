Man charged with Wanton Endangerment after allegedly firing shots at repo agents

BARBOUR, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is being charged with wanton endangerment following a shots fired incident involving two repo men and a Ford Econoline Van.

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, police responded to a shots fired call in Belington, WV.

According to court documents, two employees of B’s Recovery Service were in the process of repossessing a Ford Econoline Van when a man came out of the home and fired a gun towards the two repo agents.

The agents immediately unhooked the van and left the property.

Police spoke with the repo agents, who claim that they knocked on the door but were not answered by anyone in the home. They then identified and began repossessing the Van outside.

It was at this point that the man, later identified as Jason Lego, walked out of the home and fired 4-5 shots from a pistol, some in the air, some toward the trees, and at least one in the direction of the agents, police say.

Police then spoke with a woman who lives in the home, who confirmed that she was in the home when the shots were fired, but she claims he only shot into the air, and then left the home.

She consented to allowing police to take and review the DVR recording of the incident.

While in the home, police also noticed several gallon buckets with plants that resembled marijuana, which the woman claimed were not hers.

On the same day, Lego willfully surrendered to police and was cooperative, according to the criminal complaint.

Lego claims he woke up and saw the repo men attempting to take his van, and that he did not remember them identifying themselves as such before doing so, which prompted him to fire shots into the air. Lego also claims the gun that was used was a rifle, although the repo men and the woman all described the gun in question as a small-caliber handgun.

He also claimed ownership of the marijuana plants, and told police where they could find the handgun.

Lego has a prior felony conviction, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

Jason Lego is being held at TVRJ with a bond of $60,000.

