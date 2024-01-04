Marion County kidnapping, attempted murder trial to begin

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man from Ohio is on trial for his role in the kidnapping and attempted murder of a former Fairmont Senior High Basketball standout.

The man named Tyreese D. Taylor is on trial for charges of kidnapping, first-degree attempted murder, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, conspiracy to commit a felony and use or presentation of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Freeman began his opening arguments with a reference to the victim’s history playing football in the quiet town wherein the crime occurred:

“We like to think that in our sleepy little town of Fairmont, these things don’t happen,” Freeman said. “Taevon Horton is a memorable athlete, used his abilities to gain an education and rode on the back of his God-given talent to success. But, outside forces brought evil here with the design to take his life and potential.”

The case stems from an April 2023 shooting that took place at a home on Maple Avenue Extension. In court, Bertha Horton, Taevon’s grandmother, explained some of the circumstances that led to the shooting.

An individual that the Hortons consider an adopted cousin found himself in legal trouble and fled to Ohio. After the family convinced the individual to turn himself in to Fairmont police, Taevon Horton was dispatched to retrieve the adopted cousin. However, circumstances caught up with the individual and he found himself in police custody before Horton could bring him back to Fairmont. Due to the unfortunate timing, this raised the ire of Kenyatta William Ephraim, who suspected Taevon Horton was responsible for the turn of circumstances and accused Horton of being a snitch.

