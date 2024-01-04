Mary Lou Hickman Riggs, 79, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Mary was the daughter of the late Mansfield Jones and Wanda Hickman. She was born in Pennsboro, West Virginia on Friday, June 9, 1944. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Junior Kyle Riggs, and her sisters Ruby Ocasio, Shirley Bollinger and Gladys Lipscomb. Left to cherish her memory are her sons Joe (Shauna) Riggs, Richard (Shannon) Riggs, and a daughter, Donna (Alex) Sierra. Grandchildren; Josh (Jenson) Riggs, Joey Riggs, Rylynd Riggs, Danielle Sierra, Dianna Swaby, Alexandra Sierra, Stosh Apanowicz, Sidney Apanowicz, Jackson Apanowicz, and one great-grandchild Skylar Swaby. Family and friends are welcome to call Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, with a service to follow at 1:00 pm, followed by a burial at Shinnston Memorial Mausoleum. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

