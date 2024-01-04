Mary Lou Hickman Riggs

Mary Lou Hickman Riggs
Mary Lou Hickman Riggs(Mary Lou Hickman Riggs)
By Master Control
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary Lou Hickman Riggs, 79, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Mary was the daughter of the late Mansfield Jones and Wanda Hickman. She was born in Pennsboro, West Virginia on Friday, June 9, 1944. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Junior Kyle Riggs, and her sisters Ruby Ocasio, Shirley Bollinger and Gladys Lipscomb. Left to cherish her memory are her sons Joe (Shauna) Riggs, Richard (Shannon) Riggs, and a daughter, Donna (Alex) Sierra. Grandchildren; Josh (Jenson) Riggs, Joey Riggs, Rylynd Riggs, Danielle Sierra, Dianna Swaby, Alexandra Sierra, Stosh Apanowicz, Sidney Apanowicz, Jackson Apanowicz, and one great-grandchild Skylar Swaby. Family and friends are welcome to call Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, with a service to follow at 1:00 pm, followed by a burial at Shinnston Memorial Mausoleum. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2024 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Death toll now at two in fatal I-79 wreck in Monongalia County
Futurecast showing conditions at 6 AM, January 4, 2024.
Snow showers tomorrow, more rain/snow this weekend
Two charged after kids living in house filled with feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Two arrested after four children found living among feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Gross Child Neglect
Two charged after a duct taping a 2-year-old to a chair while sleeping
Four people were reportedly trapped in a house fire in Somers Tuesday night.
4 children die in house fire

Latest News

Rodney Delane Garrett
Rodney Delane Garrett
L. “Carolyn" Richardson
L. “Carolyn" Richardson
David L. White
David L. White
Ernest Ray Biddle
Ernest Ray Biddle