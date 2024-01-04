Monongah Dairy Kone raising money for young woman killed in fatal car wreck

MARION, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County small business is helping raise money for a local young woman and former employee killed in a fatal wreck on January 3.

Monongah Dairy Kone is asking for monetary donations to help Maggie Erdie’s family after she tragically died in a car accident.

“I have no doubt that if Maggie still lived close, she would be serving all of you with a smile (and a chat because she was so outgoing and loved to talk to our customers),” Monongah Dairy Kone said in a Facebook post.

The ice cream establishment is asking for monetary donations to help Erdie’s family with the upcoming expenses.

Anyone wanting to donate can drop off money at GG’s Hair Haven in Monongah or The Print Shop at 4586 Freedom Highway, Worthington. Donations cannot be accepted at the Dairy Kone due to current renovations underway.

Donations can also be mailed to Monongah Dairy Kone 654 Pike Street, Monongah, WV, 26554.

Additionally, you can call 304-986-2178 if interested in donating money.

Monongah Dairy Kone says they will be setting up a scholarship fund for Monongah students in the future to honor Maggie’s memory.

