More jobs coming to West Virginia through partnership with LG Electronics

Gov. Justice announces LG to launch strategic initiative for new tech ventures across West...
Gov. Justice announces LG to launch strategic initiative for new tech ventures across West Virginia(Phyllis Smith | WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -LG Electronics and West Virginia are partnering together to bring 275 jobs to the state.

LG Electronics will invest $700 million over five years to develop technologies in renewable energy, telehealth and other industries through LG NOVA, which is a team focused on bringing innovation from the outside to LG.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to build and to partner with the businesses and organizations in West Virginia: hospitals and energy companies and government and universities and all the communities in West Virginia that we can work together to build this bright future,” said Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, the head of LG NOVA.

West Virginia’s governor, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, Shelley Moore Capito, and WVU’s President and Marshall’s president were there to help celebrate at the press conference on Wednesday.

“It will not only help us advance digital health and clean tech, it will set us up as a use case for the rest of the world how rural markets and rural states can leapfrog and lead the world in the 21st century,” said Brad D. Smith, Marshall University’s President.

Branch offices will be at WVU and Marshall University.

The press conference ended with the crowd singing “Country Roads.”

Copyright 2024 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Death toll now at two in fatal I-79 wreck in Monongalia County
Two charged after kids living in house filled with feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Two arrested after four children found living among feces, cockroaches, and drugs
Futurecast showing conditions at 6 AM, January 4, 2024.
Snow showers tomorrow, more rain/snow this weekend
Monongah Dairy Kone raising money for young woman killed in fatal car wreck
Monongah Dairy Kone raising money for young woman killed in fatal car wreck
Gross Child Neglect
Two charged after a duct taping a 2-year-old to a chair while sleeping

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | January 4, 2024
Marion County kidnapping, attempted murder trial to begin
West Virginia man charged after allegedly shooting dog
West Virginia man charged after allegedly shooting dog
5 News Investigates: A silent crisis
Silent Crisis: Hearing our First Responders
Man charged with Wanton Endangerment after allegedly firing shots at repo agents