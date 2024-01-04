Mountain snow today, rain & snow this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow showers will push through our region this morning, with most of the snow occurring in the mountains. Then we’re tracking more rain and snow this weekend. Find out the details in the video above!

A cold front from Canada will bring scattered snow showers into West Virginia this morning and afternoon, with most of the snow accumulations taking place in the mountain counties. The lowlands, meanwhile, will only see a few flurries. By late afternoon, most of the snow flurries and showers are gone, leaving behind a dusting of snow in the lowlands at most and about 1″ to 2″ in the mountain counties. So not much snow is expected. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with highs in the mid-to-upper-30s. Overnight, a high-pressure system from Canada will bring dry, stable air down to West Virginia, resulting in mostly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-20s in the lowlands and the teens in the mountains. Then we’re back to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-30s to low-40s tomorrow.

On Saturday, a low-pressure system that started in the Pacific Ocean earlier this week will lift through the southeastern US states, bringing moisture to West Virginia. In the mountain counties, cool air will result in snow throughout the morning and afternoon hours. The lowlands, meanwhile, are more complex, as warm air will likely infiltrate during the late morning and afternoon hours. This means the lowlands will see a wintry mix and snow in the morning hours, but by the afternoon, expect rain and a wintry mix at most, cutting into snow totals in the lowlands. Leftover rain and snow showers are gone by midnight at the latest. Thereafter, wraparound moisture from the system will come in during the late morning hours on Sunday, resulting in rain/snow showers that will stick around until the early evening hours. By the time any leftover showers dissipate, most lowland counties may see 2″ of snow or less, while the mountain counties may see several inches. This may result in a First Alert Weather Day needing to be declared. There is uncertainty with snow totals, however, due to how complex this setup is. Still, make sure to have a plan in place in case things get serious and stick with 5 News as we keep you updated.

On Monday, a high-pressure system will bring cool, partly sunny conditions into West Virginia. Then another low-pressure system from out west will bring steady rain to West Virginia on Tuesday, resulting in soggy conditions. A few mountain counties may see snow, however, depending on how much cool air remains, so we’ll be watching carefully. Gusty winds are also possible on Tuesday, which could cause problems. On the bright side, temperatures will be well above average for January, in the 40s to even low-50s in some areas. Cool air will then turn leftover moisture into snow showers on Wednesday, resulting in some snow accumulation. In short, expect messy conditions in some areas this weekend and next week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Leftover snow flurries and showers will dissipate by the early afternoon hours, leaving partly sunny skies. Northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 35.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 19.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 43.

Saturday: In the lowlands, a wintry mix starts during the morning hours and mostly transitions to rain during the afternoon hours. In the mountain counties, expect snow during the morning and afternoon hours. High: 40.

